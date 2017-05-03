Madhya Pradesh Becomes Fourth State to Clear GST Bill

Bhopal: In a special one-day session, Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill unanimously, becoming the fourth state to have done so.

State finance minister Jayant Malaiya introduced the GST Bill 2017, which was approved with a voice vote after discussion. “The GST will be helpful in controlling inflation,” Malaiya said.

After the session, revenue minister Umashankar Gupta gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley for allying fears from various quarters towards GST and evolving a consensus on the new tax regime.

“The concept of One India-One Tax would help in curbing inflation and corruption would be lowered,” former chief minister Babulal Gaur said.

Newly elected MLAs — Hemant Katare and Shivnarayan Singh took oath of office and secrecy. Another resolution for assigning status of living person to river Narmada was also introduced in the Assembly.