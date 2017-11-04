GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Class 10 Girl Strip-searched by Teacher on Suspicion of Stealing Rs 70 in MP

The girl alleged that the teacher first checked her bag and then threatened her to admit that she had stolen the money. "When I refused, she made my friend I strip," she said.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2017, 7:54 PM IST
The face of the girl was covered to protect her identity. (CNN-News18 photo)
A class 10 student was allegedly asked by her teacher to strip in front of the entire class after another student complained that Rs 70 had gone missing from his bag at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

The girl alleged that the teacher first checked her bag and then threatened her to admit that she had stolen the money. "When I refused, she made my friend I strip," she said.

The District Education Officer said that the administration was intimated about the incident in the evening. We have issued a show-cause notice to the school principal. We will take strict action against those responsible," he said.

