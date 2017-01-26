Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Total Ban on Polythene Bags

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a total ban on polythene carry bags from May 1 in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to conserve the environment, protect cows and promote cleanliness.

Chouhan, in his Republic Day address, also praised the MP Police for its swiftness in neutralising eight SIMI suspects who escaped from local central jail last year, in an encounter here.

"I announce a total ban polythene bags," Chouhan said at a grand function in the city on R-Day on behalf of Governor Om Prakash Kohli, who is also Gujarat Governor.

"Use of polythene carry bags and their littering was affecting environment and cleanliness. Besides, cows were dying eating such bags," he said.

"Three months is being given to polythene manufacturers before the ban," Chouhan said underlining the need of promoting carry bags made of cloth.

Referring to SIMI activists, Chouhan said, "MP Police have done a remarkable job with swiftness in dealing with the dreaded SIMI activists who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after brutally killing a guard on last Diwali night."

"They (SIMI) on the run had posed a great danger to the society," he added.

Chouhan also lauded the Army for the surgical strikes on terror camps across the border. "The Army's surgical strikes are praiseworthy," he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, he said that MP will run a campaign for cashless transactions.

"The demonetisation move was a decisive step against terrorism, black money and corruption," he added.

"People of MP have stood behind the demonetisation move.

We are going to run the cashless transactions mission with great zeal," he added.

He said that under Modi's dynamic leadership, the country was witnessing all round development.

Chouhan said that MP's GDP growth rate was above 10 per cent since last couple of years and the agriculture growth rate was over 20 per cent since last four years adding that the state was on top in the terms of growth in the country.

The Chief Minister called upon people to plant a tree sapling every year and urged the rich to take care of a malnourished child.

Republic Day was also celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety at Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and other major districts of the state.