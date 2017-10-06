Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Law to Hang Rapists of Minor Girls

: Announcing zero tolerance against child abuse, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Friday announced to introduce a bill in state assembly’s forthcoming session for ensuring capital punishment for the rapists of minor girls.In the past as well, CM Chouhan has extended support for death penalty for the rapists.Addressing the function under Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi's Bharat Yatra campaign in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "Each and every kind of child abuse should be terminated." It was shameful that children face abuse within their homes, he said.Saying that child sexual abuse cases were on the rise, CM Chouhan announced that MP government will introduce a bill in upcoming session of assembly for awarding death penalty to the rapists of minor girls."Those raping innocent girls should be hanged and the bill would be sent to Government of India for a nod." Violence against kids was concerning, said Chouhan adding that society needs to come forward gainst the menace. He also called for rooting out problem of child labour.The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister promised all possible support for future programmes and missions of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi."Our girls are not even safe inside households, let alone public places" Satyarthi in his address said urging political fraternity to support child rights; claiming that if this happens, no Bharat Yatra would be required."Prevention of sexual abuse of kids was the sole aim of the campaign, said the child rights activist adding that child abuse was taking epidemic proportions in India."