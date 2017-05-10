Madhya Pradesh HSC Class 10th Results 2017 to be announced on May 12 at Mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam result for MPBSE HSC Class 10 will be announced on May 12. The result is expected to be announced by 9:30 am.

Students who appeared for class 10 will be able to check their MPBSE Results 2017 on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

All the candidates who are eagerly looking for their results are advised to visit the official website of MP Board.

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh was established in the year of 1965 under legislative council. The Headquarter of Madhya Pradesh Board of secondary education is formed in Bhopal which is the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. The Board conducts secondary and higher secondary examination every year for the students of Madhya Pradesh. Results of the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 examination are generally declared 2 months after the successful completion of the examination process.

Students are advised to be ready with their Roll Number/Roll Code to access their results as soon as it will be announced. Last year, the results were announced on May 16.

Steps to check the results

Log on to either website Mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Click on the MPBSE Board 10th Result 2017 links

Enter important details such as roll number, semester name, etc.

Click to go forward

MPBSE 10 Result 2017 will be shown

Your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out and save for future reference.