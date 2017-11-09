Madhya Pradesh Readies Bill for Capital Punishment in Child Rape Cases

Shaken up by the political storm after a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh government is ready with a bill provisioning death sentence for those found guilty of raping children below 10 years of age.“We have prepared a bill that has the provision to hang the rapists,” Madhya Pradesh Home minister Bhupendra Singh said. He said the bill would be tabled in the state Assembly in the upcoming winter session.After the Bhopal gang-rape incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that his government will amend the law to include the provision of the death penalty.The Home Minister, who was is under fire over police botch-up in the Bhopal gang rape case, claimed that rape cases are being handed over to fast-track courts.On being asked about the dispute over jurisdiction among police stations, Singh said the police have clear directives to register a Zero FIR if anyone approaches them. “Anyone not following the instructions would be punished,” he said.