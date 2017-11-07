Madras HC Transfers Murder Case of Former DMK Minister's Brother to CBI

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred the murder case of KN Ramajayam, brother of former Tamil Nadu Transport minister KN Nehru, to the CBI as the court was “not satisfied with the current course of investigation”.The Madras High Court on Tuesday also directed the CBI to file an enquiry report within three months. The order on a plea seeking CBI probe into the matter was reserved by the court in April this year.The CB-CID was currently investigating the case but as Madras High Court was not satisfied with the investigation, the case was transferred to the CBI.Ramajayam was found dead in March 2012, on the banks of the Cauvery in Trichy. In December 2014, Latha Ramajayam, wife of the deceased, filed a plea seeking CBI probe into the case.When the case was being heard by Justice AM Basheer Ahmed in April, the government counsel had submitted that the CB-CID has been investigating the case on various angles, including personal, business and political rivalries, and was close to cracking it. It then sought time to complete the investigation.The petitioners, however, stated that the investigation should be transferred to CBI as it has been a practice of the CB-CID to file reports in sealed covers and seek time.The petitioners informed the court that the Supreme Court had already observed that when CBI has no machinery to investigate a case entrusted to it by a state government, it can seek assistance of the state government. The petitioner submitted cases on Vyapam scam and the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to back their claims.A Tirunelveli resident lodged in the Trichy prison is under investigation, after he was arrested in 2008 for the murder of a man whose feet were tied up, the way Ramajayam was killed. Though the High Court has been overseeing the investigations, there have been no breakthrough under the CB-CID so far.