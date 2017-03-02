Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply

Chennai: In a huge relief to soft drink brands Coke and Pepsi, the Madras High Court on Thursday lifted its stay on the water supply to two companies in Tirunelvelli of Tamil Nadu.

In Novemeber last year, the court had barred Pepsi and Coke plants to use Tamiraparani river water in Tirunelvelli after a petitioner approached the court.

The petitioner argued that farmers suffered hugely as the two companies used water for commercial gain, while the counsel for the brands argued that they only use surplus water.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pepsi and Coca Cola products were off from small shops in Tamil Nadu as leading unions of traders went ahead with a boycott of "foreign" brands to promote locals ones.

They also alleged that these companies are exploiting the water bodies in Tamil Nadu to manufacture aerated drinks.

V. Thyagarajan, Manager of Annai Pazhamudhir Cholai, "We have stopped selling videshi brands like Coke and Pepsi since Jallikattu protest. We want to promote local brands."

There are 20 lakh shops affiliated with nine trade unions and most of the shops affiliated to these unions have decided not to sell the brands starting today. However, supermarkets and hotels will continue to sell these products.

AM Vikrama Raja, President, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (TNVSP), had said, "We will start a campaign among our members and the public against the foreign brands. From March 1, we will sell only domestic cold drink brands."