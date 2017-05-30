Madras High Court Stays Govt's Cattle Notification for Four Weeks

New Delhi: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed - for a period of four weeks - the Centre's Gazette notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter.

The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks' time. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Selvagomathy.

A Madurai-based activist and lawyer, Selvagomathy, stated in the PIL that the notification was repugnant to the parent Act itself since Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960 specifically states that it shall not be an offence to kill any animal in a manner required by the religion of any community.

