Madras University & Anna University Release Re-Scheduled Exam Dates After Chennai Rains, Check Now

The University of Madras has announced the re-scheduled exam dates of the UG/PG/Professional theory exams that got postponed last week due to heavy rains in Chennai and adjacent areas.As per the new schedule the UG/PG/Professional exams that were originally scheduled to be conducted on 3rd November 2017 and 4th November 2017 will be now organised on 5th December and 6th December 2017 respectively. Due to excessive rains in Chennai last week, two Universities viz Anna University and Madras University had cancelled the semester exams indefinitely.Anna University has also released the re-schedule of the exams and will be conducting its postponed exams of 3rd November on 25th November and the exam that was scheduled for 25th November will be conducted on 4th December 2017.The Chennai rains last week had created a flood-like situation in Chennai and its neighboring districts which made movement impossible in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The heavy down pour started on last Thursday i.e. 2nd November and continued till the next day disturbing normalcy in Chennai and adjoining localities.The schools and colleges were closed by the government in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram areas besides the cancellation of these University exams. Candidates can now prepare for their examination as per the re-scheduled time table and gear up to appear for the same next month.Meanwhile, the Office of the Controller of Examinations has requested various college principals and examination authorities to keep the question papers of the postponed exams under safe custody to avoid any manipulation.