Madurai: With the Centre clearing a draft ordinance to allow jallikattu, the Madurai district administration on Saturday said it is fully prepared to hold the bull-taming sport at Alanganallur, near Madurai.

Alanganallur is famous for conducting jallikattu events. District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said everything is ready and they are waiting for the green signal from the government.

Officials said with the Collector inspecting the venue, the sport is likely to be held in a day or two.

The Centre had last night cleared an ordinance on jallikattu, paving the way for the Tamil Nadu government to promulgate it in an effort to end the protests that have paralysed the state for the last five days.