Magadh University B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. Part 3 Results 2017 Expected Soon at magadhuniversity.ac.in

The Magadh University (MU) B.A / B.Sc / B.Com Part-III UG results 2017 are expected to be declared soon on its official website magadhuniversity.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the website by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - magadhuniversity.ac.in: Click on the “Student corner” at the top, then click on Announcements and select "Results" from there: Click on the link "B.A. / B.SC. / B.Com Part 3 Results": Enter your Course Name and Roll Number: Download your result and take a Print Out for further referenceMagadh University had conducted the Part 3 examination for undergraduate courses like B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. streams in the month of June 2017. A huge number of candidates, from BA B.Sc B.Com departments had appeared for the examination across various examination centers. As per the notification from the authorities Magadh University is going to declare BA B.Sc B.Com Part III examination results soon on the official web portal of the department.Magadh University is situated at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, India. The university provides facilities for higher learning and research in the departments of science, social sciences, humanities and commerce. It was established in 1962 by Satyendra Narayan Sinha, an educationist and the then Education Minister of Bihar. The university has 24 postgraduate departments, 44 constituent constituent colleges, and 85 affiliated colleges imparting higher education in Humanities, Social Science, Science, Commerce, Medical, Engineering and Management. The university also provides distant education facilities.