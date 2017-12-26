Magazine Hailing Hizbul's Burhan Wani on Sale at a Fair in Punjab
On a visit here, the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was confronted by media about sale of the controversial magazine.
File photo of slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Fatehgarh Sahib: A magazine featuring slain terrorist Burhan Wani of the Hizbul Mujahideen on its cover was on sale at the 'Jor Mela' here following which Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the police would look into the matter if there was any anti-national activity.
On a visit here, the chief minister was confronted by media about sale of the controversial magazine.
If there is any anti-national activity, police will look into it, Singh said.
An article on global terror group, the Islamic State or ISIS and a picture of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, also featured in the 42-page magazine.
The 'JorMela', which began on December 25 and ends on December 27, is held every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
On a visit here, the chief minister was confronted by media about sale of the controversial magazine.
If there is any anti-national activity, police will look into it, Singh said.
An article on global terror group, the Islamic State or ISIS and a picture of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, also featured in the 42-page magazine.
The 'JorMela', which began on December 25 and ends on December 27, is held every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sindhu, Srikanth Weave a Fairytale Year for Indian Badminton
- Top 5 Sedans Launched in 2017 – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Verna And More
- Katrina, Sara, Bhumi, Kangana And Others Ooze Glamour At Virushka's Mumbai Reception
- 5 Fuel Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Meghan Markle Steals Limelight At Her Christmas Debut With the Royals