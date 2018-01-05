MAH CET 2018 Exam Schedule for Professional Courses Released at mahacet.org; Check Now
The State Common Entrance Test (SCET) Cell organizes 8 entrance exams every year for candidates seeking admissions to various professional courses.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/
MAH CET 2018 Exam Schedule has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on its official website – mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test (SCET) Cell organizes 8 entrance exams every year for candidates seeking admissions to various professional courses offered by professional colleges and institutions in the state of Maharashtra.
As per the tentative schedule released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell, the first entrance exam will be for MAH LLB 5-Years Integrated Course that is scheduled for 22nd April 2018. Candidates interested in getting admissions for the professional courses can check the exam schedule below:
MAH CET 2018 Exam Schedule
MAH LLB 5-Years 2018 for LLB 5-Years Integrated Course – 22nd April 2018
MAH M.Ed. 2018 for M.Ed. – 25th May 2018
MAH B.P.Ed. 2018 for B.P.Ed – 1st June 2018
MAH B.Ed. & B.Ed.(ELCT) 2018 for B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education – 9th and 10th June 2018
MAH M.P.Ed. 2018 or M.P.Ed – 11th June 2018
MAH LLB 3-Years 2018 for LLB 3-Years – 17th June 2018
MAH BA-B.Ed. / B.Sc.-B.Ed. 2018 for BA-B.Ed. / B.Sc.-B.Ed. Integrated Course – 21st June 2018
MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. 2018 for B.Ed.-M.Ed. 3-Years Integrated Course – 21st June 2018
Candidates can go through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Notice-No-01-10_Dt-04-01-2018_for-Higher-Education-Courses-CETs-2018-Tentative-Schedule.pdf
Candidates interested in appearing for the above Common Entrance Tests can gather more information from either mahacet.org or dhepune.gov.in in due course of time. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will share registration dates, followed by release of admit cards, dates for results etc from time to time in the aforementioned official websites.
Also, the SCET Cell will release the counseling schedule for admission to Engineering Institutions after JEE Main 2018 results and for Medical and Dental Colleges after NEET 2018 results only.
The State Common Entrance Test (SCET) Cell organizes 8 entrance exams every year for candidates seeking admissions to various professional courses offered by professional colleges and institutions in the state of Maharashtra.
As per the tentative schedule released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell, the first entrance exam will be for MAH LLB 5-Years Integrated Course that is scheduled for 22nd April 2018. Candidates interested in getting admissions for the professional courses can check the exam schedule below:
MAH CET 2018 Exam Schedule
MAH LLB 5-Years 2018 for LLB 5-Years Integrated Course – 22nd April 2018
MAH M.Ed. 2018 for M.Ed. – 25th May 2018
MAH B.P.Ed. 2018 for B.P.Ed – 1st June 2018
MAH B.Ed. & B.Ed.(ELCT) 2018 for B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education – 9th and 10th June 2018
MAH M.P.Ed. 2018 or M.P.Ed – 11th June 2018
MAH LLB 3-Years 2018 for LLB 3-Years – 17th June 2018
MAH BA-B.Ed. / B.Sc.-B.Ed. 2018 for BA-B.Ed. / B.Sc.-B.Ed. Integrated Course – 21st June 2018
MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. 2018 for B.Ed.-M.Ed. 3-Years Integrated Course – 21st June 2018
Candidates can go through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mahacet.org/cetcell/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Notice-No-01-10_Dt-04-01-2018_for-Higher-Education-Courses-CETs-2018-Tentative-Schedule.pdf
Candidates interested in appearing for the above Common Entrance Tests can gather more information from either mahacet.org or dhepune.gov.in in due course of time. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will share registration dates, followed by release of admit cards, dates for results etc from time to time in the aforementioned official websites.
Also, the SCET Cell will release the counseling schedule for admission to Engineering Institutions after JEE Main 2018 results and for Medical and Dental Colleges after NEET 2018 results only.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Gear up for the Cape Town Test in Style
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica
- A Look At Deepika Padukone's Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Top 5 Automatic Cars With Best Fuel Efficiency in India – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Alto K10 and More