Mahadev Shelar, Former Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson, Commits Suicide

Mumbai: A 64-year-old former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s (MPCC) general secretary and spokesperson Mahadev Shelar committed suicide at his residence on Saturday.The incident happened at around 2:30pm at his flat in Vilava Kunj Society in Mulund.According to the police, Shelar was found hanging from the ceiling fan. His wife, who was in another room, found him hanging. Although he was immediately rushed to Fortis hospital in Mulund, he was declared dead on arrival.Mulund police have registered a case of accidental death. The police have also recovered a suicide note from his residence where he has stated the reason for the extreme step as depression due to prolonged illnesses.DCP of Zone 7, Akhilesh Singh, said, “We have gone through the suicide note. It states illness being the cause for his death. He was a diabetic and was suffering from BP also. He was depressed about it. He has not blamed anybody for his decision. We are taking statements of his family members.”The body has been taken to Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem. Police is awaiting post-mortem report.Shelar was the general secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress spokesperson, apart from being a qualified lawyer. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.