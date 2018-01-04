Maharashtra Bandh: 16-year-old Dies While Fleeing Police During Protest in Nanded
The incident occurred in Hadgaon area of Nanded in Marathwada region this afternoon when protesters were blocking a road, a police official said.
Policemen stand guard at a traffic junction in Mumbai on January 3, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy, who was part of the mob blocking a road during the Maharashtra bandh in Nanded city, was crushed to death while escaping police on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Hadgaon area of Nanded in Marathwada region this afternoon when protesters were blocking a road, a police official said.
As police chased the demonstrators, the teenager, identified as Yogesh Jadhav, also ran along with others.
"He, however, lost his balance and fell on the road. He suffered serious injuries to his forehead and other parts of the body as he was trampled upon by fleeing protesters," the official said.
"Jadhav was admitted to a government hospital in Hadgaon, where he succumbed to his injuries," Hadgaon police station senior inspector Keshav Latpate told PTI.
Meanwhile, another official said that protesters have alleged that Jadhav died in police lathicharge.
Jadhav's postmortem is not yet performed and his family members are yet to claim his body, Latpate said.
