Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: MPs Give Adjournment Notice in Parliament To Discuss Clashes

Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday, while MPs have given adjournment motion notice in both houses of Parliament over the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra. Violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Section 144 has been imposed in Thane district till January 4 midnight as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges in Maharashtra remain open and no holiday has been declared in the state. On Tuesday, thousands of Dalits disrupted rail and road traffic and damaged more than a hundred buses in the city as they protested against the death of a 28-year-old man in Monday’s violence and demanded action against those involved. More than a 100 people were detained as protesters went on a rampage and riot police had to be called in. Chembur bore the maximum brunt of the Dalit outrage as more than 20 government buses were set on fire there. Protesters also disrupted road traffic in the suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line.



Jan 3, 2018 11:14 am (IST) "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. As for someone like Jignesh Mevani, he has no role in all of this," says Ramdas Athawale. Meanwhile, over 700 services of inter-state transport between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been suspended by the southern state's government.

Jan 3, 2018 11:09 am (IST) Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima-Koregaon Violence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, "We appeal to all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media.": Pune: Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over #BhimaKoregaonViolence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, 'we appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media' pic.twitter.com/7E0s3TFNqF — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Jan 3, 2018 10:52 am (IST) RECAP | Pune police on Tuesday night said they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in Pune on December 31. Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Jan 3, 2018 10:50 am (IST) RECAP | Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, alleged the attacks on Dalits in Pune district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, Dalits of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said. "Why can't Dalits peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of Dalit assertion," he said.

Jan 3, 2018 10:45 am (IST) "A large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise operations," says Western Railway: #Maharashtra: Large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration & security forces are making all efforts to normalize the train operations-Western Railway #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/xTBjKnP8xU — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Jan 3, 2018 10:33 am (IST) Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Bhima-Koregaon Violence, CPI(M) leader D raja also gives a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "increasing atrocities against Dalits".

Jan 3, 2018 10:17 am (IST) Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal and Congress MP Rajni Patil have given adjournment motion notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the Bhima-Koregaon Violence. Meanwhile, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Bhima-Koregaon Violence under rule 56.

Jan 3, 2018 10:12 am (IST) Internet services have been suspended in Aurangabad, while schools seem to be declaring a holiday as students are not turning up. Even colleges considering the same.

Jan 3, 2018 10:10 am (IST) Protesters block trains at Virar, Goregaon and Thane stations for about 10 minutes each. School buses have been damaged at Chembur, while both cab-hailing services Ola and Uber have been affected. Mumbai BEST buses have stopped plying on these routes: Kandivali- Akurli, Dindoshi-Hanuman Nagar, Chandivali-Sangharsh Nagar, Khairani Rd-Sakinaka, Sahar Cargo, Mulund Check Naka, Jijamata Nagar.

Jan 3, 2018 10:06 am (IST) Protesters seen gathering at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony, police personnel are also at the site: #Maharashtra: Protesters seen gathering at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony, police personnel also at the site #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/tkoEaJGFU1 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Jan 3, 2018 9:03 am (IST) In Dadar, the fish market is shut for today while the flower market is bustling as usual. Also, the Mumbai Dabbawalas Association has decided to not run its delivery service today. Head of the association, Subhash Talekar, said, "Means of transportation difficult for delivery of tiffins on time during Maharashtra Bandh."

Jan 3, 2018 8:59 am (IST) "Don't believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation," Mumbai Police's advise to residents.

Jan 3, 2018 8:58 am (IST) Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar had called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district. Ambedkar alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi was responsible for the violence. He said Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 other organisations, have supported the's shutdown. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, has appealed for peace during the bandh period.

Jan 3, 2018 8:48 am (IST) RECAP | Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the event to celebrate the Bhima-Koregaon battle as a "potent symbol" of resistance to RSS-BJP's "fascist vision". "A central pillar of the RSS/BJPs fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," he tweeted.

Jan 3, 2018 8:45 am (IST) Security deployment in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway Bhima-Koregaon violence: #Mumbai: Security deployment in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/KfaeJJJ4Mi — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Jan 3, 2018 8:44 am (IST) "A few protesters tried to disrupt railway services at Thane but were immediately cleared by RPF and GRP officials. Services are running uninterrupted as of now," says Central Railways' PRO, Sunil Udasi.

Jan 3, 2018 8:40 am (IST) "How can we take the risk? Six buses were stoned today morning. The decision taken by the authority is final. Us taking the students to school will also put them at risk. We will take a call at 11 am to see if we can run our buses during the second half," said Anil Garg, a member of the School Bus Owners' Association. Meanwhile, reports say that even kaali-peeli (local taxis) are not available in most parts of the city.

Jan 3, 2018 8:34 am (IST) Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle which the forces of the British East India Company had won over those belonging to the Peshwa. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchable - were part of the East India Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory was seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits. But this year, the protests got a political colour as several right-wing groups objected to the event, calling it anti-national.

Jan 3, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Protestors have halted a train at Thane Railway Station over the Bhima-Koregaon Violence. Section 144, which prohibts the assembly of four or more people together, is currently in effect in Thane: Maharashtra: Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/BHLsWmfpmk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Jan 3, 2018 8:27 am (IST) RECAP | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence. He said it needed to be ascertained if there was a conspiracy behind Monday's violence. Fadnavis said Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed and his death would be probed by the CID. In Pune, cases were registered against Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, who head the right-wing groups Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan respectively, for allegedly inciting the violence. The two organisations had opposed the celebration of "British victory" in the battle.

Jan 3, 2018 8:26 am (IST) RECAP | On Tuesday, thousands of Dalits disrupted rail and road traffic, and damaged more than a hundred buses in the city as they protested against the death of a 28-year-old man in Monday’s violence and demanded action against those involved. More than a 100 people were detained as protesters went on a rampage and riot police had to be called in. Chembur bore the maximum brunt of the Dalit outrage as more than 20 government buses were set on fire there. Protesters also disrupted road traffic in the suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line.