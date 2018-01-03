Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: RSS Says 'JNU Brigade' Responsible for Violence

The Congress has blamed the RSS and Hindutva outfits for the violence against Dalits in Koregaon. “Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the House. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh called on Wednesday. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday, while MPs have given adjournment motion notice in both houses of Parliament over the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra. Violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.



Jan 3, 2018 3:08 pm (IST) Commercial establishments in Nasik and Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road localities remained closed. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and auto rickshaws too remained off the road. Bandh was also being observed in Manmad and Lasalgaon. A Manmad-Lasalgaon ST bus was stoned this morning at the Lasalgaon Railway Gate and some agitators tried, unsuccessfully, to set the bus on fire, according to the rural police control room officials. Police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal and District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade have requested people not to believe rumours or forward false or inflammatory WhatsApp messages.

Jan 3, 2018 2:48 pm (IST) RSS blames JNU brigade Reacting to Congress' allegation that the RSS and Hindutva outfits are behind the violence in Koregaon. The RSS said the JNU brigade is behind the violence. "People who wants to divide India is behind this violence." said RSS’ Manmohan Vaidya

Jan 3, 2018 2:31 pm (IST) Protest outside Maharashtra Sadan Students belonging to AISA are protesting outside the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi against the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The student protesters are demanding judicial probe against those responsible for the violence.

Jan 3, 2018 2:05 pm (IST) Stone-pelting, road blockades in Nagpur Several markets and most schools in the city remained closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city. A man got injured in stone pelting in New Kamptee area, he said. Protesters blocked a road in Hingna area while tyres were set on fire on roads at some places, he said, adding that tight security arrangements have been made across the city. Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 250 home guards have been pressed into service. Police have appealed organisers of protest marches not to block roads, and hand over their memorandums of demands to police stations in the area, Bodhke said.

Visuals of fresh violence breaking out in Aurangabad:

Jan 3, 2018 1:34 pm (IST) The Congress continued its attack on the government over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon village. “Dalits are being beaten up, raped and murdered in all BJP ruled state. After BJP came in power you can see what’s happening all around, said Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Rasta Roko' protest being held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway:

Jan 3, 2018 1:06 pm (IST) Remaining services of AC local suspended for the day in view of protests.Other suburban services are being run amid intermittent protests at Elphinstone Rd, Goregaon, Dadar, Malad.There is no cancellation of long-distance trains, informs Western Railway. "Please don't rely on rumours and only follow official updates," adds Western Railway.

Jan 3, 2018 12:37 pm (IST) Barring a couple of incidents of stones being pelted on public transport buses, the "bandh" in Pune started on a peaceful note. The shutdown received a mixed response in the city since morning with some shops doing business with their shutters partially up. Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said that there were two instances of stone-pelting, one in Sukhsagar Nagar and second in Singhgad Road on buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. According to PMPNL, since Tuesday, 42 buses from its fleet were stoned and since Wednesday morning, the number of buses being hit by stones stood at around 10 to 12. "Buses are being plied under instructions from the police," said a PMPMl officer. Several private schools remained shut as a precautionary measure despite there being no official holiday being declared for educational institutions.

Jan 3, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) "Mallikarjun Kharge just wants to agitate the situation. Congress is trying to play divide-and-rule policy as they are frustrated from their defeat. They are flaring up the issue for political and personal gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Jan 3, 2018 12:29 pm (IST) "Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. We need to find out who has instigated the further protests. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the house. He is a 'Mauni Baba' regarding the issue of Dalits. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge," says leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jan 3, 2018 12:19 pm (IST) "What's going on? When Opposition wishes to raise a serious issue, RSTV is blacked out in Parliament," tweets Derek O'Brien. Meanwhile, Mumbai police has told commuters to avoid using the Western Expressway and use SV Road instead.

Jan 3, 2018 12:00 pm (IST) Two Thane Municipal Transport buses and an auto-rickshaw have been vandalised in Chendani Koliwada area. Four passengers have been injured.

Visuals of protests from Nagpur's Shatabdi Square:

Jan 3, 2018 11:57 am (IST) Metro services between Ghatkopar and airport have been affected due to the protests. Officials said the operations are likely to resume in 15 minutes. Meanwhile, there were reports of shops being forcibly closed on NM Joshi Marg.

Visuals of protesters continuing to block the Eastern Express Highway:

Jan 3, 2018 11:35 am (IST) Heavy police force has been deployed outside the new Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. Security personnel have barricaded the exit gate and are claiming it to just be a precautionary measure.

Jan 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST) Rasta roko is taking place at Ghatkopar as hundreds of protesters have descended on to the streets and blocked Mumbai's Eastern Expressway.

Jan 3, 2018 11:14 am (IST) "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. As for someone like Jignesh Mevani, he has no role in all of this," says Ramdas Athawale. Meanwhile, over 700 services of inter-state transport between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been suspended by the southern state's government.

Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima-Koregaon Violence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, "We appeal to all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media.":

Jan 3, 2018 10:52 am (IST) RECAP | Pune police on Tuesday night said they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in Pune on December 31. Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Jan 3, 2018 10:50 am (IST) RECAP | Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, alleged the attacks on Dalits in Pune district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, Dalits of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said. "Why can't Dalits peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of Dalit assertion," he said.