Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: RSS Says 'JNU Brigade' Responsible for Violence

Commercial establishments in Nasik and Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road localities remained closed. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and auto rickshaws too remained off the road. Bandh was also being observed in Manmad and Lasalgaon. A Manmad-Lasalgaon ST bus was stoned this morning at the Lasalgaon Railway Gate and some agitators tried, unsuccessfully, to set the bus on fire, according to the rural police control room officials. Police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal and District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade have requested people not to believe rumours or forward false or inflammatory WhatsApp messages.
Stone-pelting, road blockades in Nagpur
Several markets and most schools in the city remained closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city. A man got injured in stone pelting in New Kamptee area, he said. Protesters blocked a road in Hingna area while tyres were set on fire on roads at some places, he said, adding that tight security arrangements have been made across the city. Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 250 home guards have been pressed into service. Police have appealed organisers of protest marches not to block roads, and hand over their memorandums of demands to police stations in the area, Bodhke said.
CLICK TO READ | Eyewitness Accounts: How Violence and Chaos Gripped the Mumbai And Suburbs
Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday.
Visuals of fresh violence breaking out in Aurangabad:
Maharashtra: Heavy Police deployment in Aurangabad, stones pelted & vehicles vandalized by protesters #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8RuCB3hNa2— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
'Rasta Roko' protest being held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway:
'Rasta Roko' protest being held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway #Mumbai #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/2vsBRCvRRt— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
Remaining services of AC local suspended for the day in view of protests.Other suburban services are being run amid intermittent protests at Elphinstone Rd, Goregaon, Dadar, Malad.There is no cancellation of long-distance trains, informs Western Railway. "Please don't rely on rumours and only follow official updates," adds Western Railway.
CLICK TO READ | How Facebook Fuelled Tensions in Maharashtra a Week Before Koregaon Violence
In the countdown to the Koregaon clashes, the narrative on the online platform - managed by amateur 'historians' - made the rift between the Marathas and Dalits quite apparent.
Barring a couple of incidents of stones being pelted on public transport buses, the "bandh" in Pune started on a peaceful note. The shutdown received a mixed response in the city since morning with some shops doing business with their shutters partially up. Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said that there were two instances of stone-pelting, one in Sukhsagar Nagar and second in Singhgad Road on buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. According to PMPNL, since Tuesday, 42 buses from its fleet were stoned and since Wednesday morning, the number of buses being hit by stones stood at around 10 to 12. "Buses are being plied under instructions from the police," said a PMPMl officer. Several private schools remained shut as a precautionary measure despite there being no official holiday being declared for educational institutions.
"Mallikarjun Kharge just wants to agitate the situation. Congress is trying to play divide-and-rule policy as they are frustrated from their defeat. They are flaring up the issue for political and personal gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.
"Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. We need to find out who has instigated the further protests. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the house. He is a 'Mauni Baba' regarding the issue of Dalits. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge," says leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Visuals of protests from Nagpur's Shatabdi Square:
Maharashtra: Protests being carried out in the state; visuals from Nagpur's Shatabdi Square #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/CRxHim7qOl— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
Visuals of protesters continuing to block the Eastern Express Highway:
Mumbai: Protesters continue to block Eastern Express Highway #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/Usg1jHxV4Y— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
CLICK TO READ | From Khairlanji Massacre To Bhima Koregaon: Atrocities On Dalits in Maharashtra Have a Long History
On Tuesday morning, Dalits took to the streets of Mumbai in protest. Hundreds of Dalits were protesting against the violence during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.
Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima-Koregaon Violence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, "We appeal to all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media.":
Pune: Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over #BhimaKoregaonViolence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, 'we appeal all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media' pic.twitter.com/7E0s3TFNqF— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
CLICK TO READ | How the Battle of Bhima Koregaon Came to Signify Dalit Pride
The violence was sparked by a disagreement over whether the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Bhima-Koregaon, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa rulers of the Maratha Confederacy, should be celebrated or not.
RECAP | Pune police on Tuesday night said they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in Pune on December 31. Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.
RECAP | Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, alleged the attacks on Dalits in Pune district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, Dalits of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said. "Why can't Dalits peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of Dalit assertion," he said.
"A large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise operations," says Western Railway:
#Maharashtra: Large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration & security forces are making all efforts to normalize the train operations-Western Railway #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/xTBjKnP8xU— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Bhima-Koregaon Riot Hits Mumbai's Chembur, Witnesses Share Horror Stories On Twitter
Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.
