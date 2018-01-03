GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Maharashtra Bandh LIVE: RSS Says 'JNU Brigade' Responsible for Violence

News18.com | January 3, 2018, 3:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Congress has blamed the RSS and Hindutva outfits for the violence against Dalits in Koregaon. “Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the House. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh called on Wednesday. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday, while MPs have given adjournment motion notice in both houses of Parliament over the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra. Violence marred the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday spilled into Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you the LIVE updates:
Jan 3, 2018 3:08 pm (IST)

Commercial establishments in Nasik and Satpur, Ambad, Nashik Road localities remained closed. Buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and auto rickshaws too remained off the road. Bandh was also being observed in Manmad and Lasalgaon. A Manmad-Lasalgaon ST bus was stoned this morning at the Lasalgaon Railway Gate and some agitators tried, unsuccessfully, to set the bus on fire, according to the rural police control room officials. Police commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal and District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade have requested people not to believe rumours or forward false or inflammatory WhatsApp messages.

Jan 3, 2018 2:48 pm (IST)

RSS blames JNU brigade

Reacting to Congress' allegation that the RSS and Hindutva outfits are behind the violence in Koregaon. The RSS said the JNU brigade is behind the violence. "People who wants to divide India is behind this violence." said RSS’ Manmohan Vaidya

Jan 3, 2018 2:31 pm (IST)

Protest outside Maharashtra Sadan

Students belonging to AISA are protesting outside the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi against the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The student protesters are demanding judicial probe against those responsible for the violence.

Jan 3, 2018 2:05 pm (IST)

Stone-pelting, road blockades in Nagpur

Several markets and most schools in the city remained closed with protest marches taken out in many sensitive areas. Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that two incidents of stone pelting were reported in the city. A man got injured in stone pelting in New Kamptee area, he said. Protesters blocked a road in Hingna area while tyres were set on fire on roads at some places, he said, adding that tight security arrangements have been made across the city. Two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and 250 home guards have been pressed into service. Police have appealed organisers of protest marches not to block roads, and hand over their memorandums of demands to police stations in the area, Bodhke said. 

Jan 3, 2018 2:01 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Eyewitness Accounts: How Violence and Chaos Gripped the Mumbai And Suburbs

Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday.

Jan 3, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Visuals of fresh violence breaking out in Aurangabad:

Jan 3, 2018 1:34 pm (IST)

The Congress continued its attack on the government over the violence against Dalits in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon village. “Dalits are being beaten up, raped and murdered in all BJP ruled state. After BJP came in power you can see what’s happening all around, said Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jan 3, 2018 1:16 pm (IST)

'Rasta Roko' protest being held in Andheri on the Western Express Highway:

Jan 3, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)

Remaining services of AC local suspended for the day in view of protests.Other suburban services are being run amid intermittent protests at Elphinstone Rd, Goregaon, Dadar, Malad.There is no cancellation of long-distance trains, informs Western Railway. "Please don't rely on rumours and only follow official updates," adds Western Railway. 

Jan 3, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

A look at the sharp increase in caste-related riots in India:

Jan 3, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

A look at the major causes for riots in India:

Jan 3, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How Facebook Fuelled Tensions in Maharashtra a Week Before Koregaon Violence

In the countdown to the Koregaon clashes, the narrative on the online platform - managed by amateur 'historians' - made the rift between the Marathas and Dalits quite apparent.

Jan 3, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

Barring a couple of incidents of stones being pelted on public transport buses, the "bandh" in Pune started on a peaceful note. The shutdown received a mixed response in the city since morning with some shops doing business with their shutters partially up. Additional Commissioner of Police (South/North Region) Ravindra Sengaonkar said that there were two instances of stone-pelting, one in Sukhsagar Nagar and second in Singhgad Road on buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited. According to PMPNL, since Tuesday, 42 buses from its fleet were stoned and since Wednesday morning, the number of buses being hit by stones stood at around 10 to 12. "Buses are being plied under instructions from the police," said a PMPMl officer. Several private schools remained shut as a precautionary measure despite there being no official holiday being declared for educational institutions.

Jan 3, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

"Mallikarjun Kharge just wants to agitate the situation. Congress is trying to play divide-and-rule policy as they are frustrated from their defeat. They are flaring up the issue for political and personal gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Jan 3, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)

"Caste-related violence is on the rise in the country. We need to find out who has instigated the further protests. The RSS and other Hindutva organisations are trying to drive a wedge between the Marathas and Dalits in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue, he should come and speak on the floor of the house. He is a 'Mauni Baba' regarding the issue of Dalits. We (Congress) demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge," says leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Jan 3, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

"What's going on? When Opposition wishes to raise a serious issue, RSTV is blacked out in Parliament," tweets Derek O'Brien. Meanwhile, Mumbai police has told commuters to avoid using the Western Expressway and use SV Road instead.

Jan 3, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Two Thane Municipal Transport buses and an auto-rickshaw have been vandalised in Chendani Koliwada area. Four passengers have been injured.

Jan 3, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

Visuals of protests from Nagpur's Shatabdi Square:

Jan 3, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

Metro services between Ghatkopar and airport have been affected due to the protests. Officials said the operations are likely to resume in 15 minutes. Meanwhile, there were reports of shops being forcibly closed on NM Joshi Marg.

Jan 3, 2018 11:36 am (IST)

Visuals of protesters continuing to block the Eastern Express Highway:

Jan 3, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

Heavy police force has been deployed outside the new Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. Security personnel have barricaded the exit gate and are claiming it to just be a precautionary measure.

Jan 3, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | From Khairlanji Massacre To Bhima Koregaon: Atrocities On Dalits in Maharashtra Have a Long History

On Tuesday morning, Dalits took to the streets of Mumbai in protest. Hundreds of Dalits were protesting against the violence during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district.

Jan 3, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Rasta roko is taking place at Ghatkopar as hundreds of protesters have descended on to the streets and blocked Mumbai's Eastern Expressway.

Jan 3, 2018 11:14 am (IST)

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. As for someone like Jignesh Mevani, he has no role in all of this," says Ramdas Athawale. Meanwhile, over 700 services of inter-state transport between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been suspended by the southern state's government.

Jan 3, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

Security arrangements in Dandekar pool in view of protests over Bhima-Koregaon Violence, DCP Pravin Mundhe says, "We appeal to all citizens to carry on with their daily routine. There will be peace in the city. Don't trust rumours being spread on social media.":

Jan 3, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How the Battle of Bhima Koregaon Came to Signify Dalit Pride

The violence was sparked by a disagreement over whether the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Bhima-Koregaon, between the British East India Company and the Peshwa rulers of the Maratha Confederacy, should be celebrated or not.

Jan 3, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

RECAP | Pune police on Tuesday night said they had received a complaint against Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid for their "provocative" speeches at an event in Pune on December 31. Mevani and Khalid had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. Violence erupted in Pune district when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.

Jan 3, 2018 10:50 am (IST)

RECAP | Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, alleged the attacks on Dalits in Pune district two days ago were carried out by supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "These organisations are modern-day Peshwas, representing Brahminism in its worst form. Two hundred years ago, our forefathers fought against the Peshwas. Today, Dalits of my generation are fighting against the new Peshwas," he said. "Why can't Dalits peacefully commemorate the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle? The attackers have resorted to such methods because they are scared of Dalit assertion," he said.

Jan 3, 2018 10:45 am (IST)

"A large number of protesters have occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting rail traffic. Administration and security forces are making all efforts to normalise operations," says Western Railway:

Jan 3, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Bhima-Koregaon Riot Hits Mumbai's Chembur, Witnesses Share Horror Stories On Twitter

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

Load More
  • 03 Jan, 2018 | West Indies in New Zealand
    NZ vs WI
    243/5
    20.0 overs
    		 124/9
    16.3 overs
    New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Jan, 2018 | West Indies in New Zealand
    NZ vs WI
    102/4
    9.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand
    NZ vs WI
    187/7
    20.0 overs
    		 140/10
    19.0 overs
    New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 27 Dec, 2017 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    SA vs ZIM
    309/9
    78.3 overs
    		 68/10
    30.1 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 30 Dec, 2017 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    327/10
    119.0 overs
    		 491/10
    144.1 overs
    Australia drew with England
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES