Maharashtra Board Class 10th Supplementary Examination Result Expected by August 31 at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Supplementary Exams result by August 31st 2017 on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. MSBSHSE had released the result of Class 12th Supplementary examination on 21st August 2017 i.e. on Monday.Candidates who had appeared for the Class 10th Supplementary examination can check the results by following the instructions given below:1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in: Click on the link “Class 10 Supplementary Examination Results July 2017”: Enter your Roll number and Mother's First Name: The results will be displayed on the screen.: Download it and take a print out for further referenceMSBSHSE Regular Board examination for Class 10th was conducted in the month of March 2017. The overall pass percentage of the board examination was 88.74%. Those students who did not qualify the examination had appeared for the supplementary examination held in July 2017.Those who clear the supplementary exam will be able to apply for Class +1 after receiving the fresh mark sheets from the Board.The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established on 1st January 1966 to regulate certain matters pertaining to secondary education in the state of Maharashtra as "Maharashtra State Secondary Education Boards". The main task of the board is to conduct the SSC and HSC examinations.The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students who appeared for the main examination was around 14,00,000 for HSC and 17,00,000 for SSC.