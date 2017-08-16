Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2017 by Last Week of August on mahresult.nic.in

The MSBSHSE Supplementary Exam 2017 Result is expected to be announced in the last week of August 2017 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune on its official results website - mahresult.nic.in. According to an official, the Maharashtra Board will release the results of Class X (SSC) and Class XII (HSC) supplementary exams in the last week of August, this month.Maharashtra Board had conducted the main annual exams for Class 10th and 12th in the months of March/April, this year. Around 14 Lakh students from the state had appeared for Class 10th (SSC) exams and 17 Lakh students had appeared for Class 12th (HSC) exams. The Board had declared SSC and HSC results on 13th June and 30th May respectively. The students who failed to clear one or two subjects were given another chance to re-appear for that particular subject and save one year. The supplementary exams were conducted in the months of July and August 2017.Students who had appeared in the Supplementary or Improvement exams can check their results by following the instructions given below:How to check MSBSHSE Supplementary Exam Result 2017?Step 1: Visit the official Website www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in orMaharashtra results official portal: www.mahresult.nic.inStep 2: Click on ‘HSC Supplementary Result 2017’ or ‘SSC Supplementary Result 2017’ according to the exams you had appeared inStep 3: Enter your Registration Number, Security Code and Click SubmitStep 4: Download the Result and Take a Print OutOnce the Compartment results for Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary are declared, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will issue fresh mark sheets for all the students. There are around 21000 Senior Secondary and 7000 Higher Secondary Schools and Junior Colleges in the state of Maharashtra and the Compartmental HSC and SSC certificates will be provided at the respective schools.