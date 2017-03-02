Maharashtra CID Questions Sanatan Members in Pansare Murder Case

Mumbai: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID questioned several members of the Sanatan Sanstha at the organisation's Goa office in connection with Govind Pansare murder case, a top official said on Wednesday.

"Our team has been at Sanatan Sanstha's ashram in Goa for the last two days and have been questioning many people at the ashram," state CID chief Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

He did not give more details.

Govind Pansare, a CPI leader and well-known rationalist, was shot dead outside his house in Kolhapur in February 2015.

"SIT personnel came to our Ramnathi ashram (in Goa) and spoke to the trustee Virendra Marathe," Sanatan's spokesperson Abhay Vartak said when contacted.

The SIT had earlier arrested Samir Gaikwad, a former disciple of Sanatan Sanstha, in the case.