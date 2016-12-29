Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday gave a green signal for the construction of Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi Pune metro rail line .

The CM approved the project after he made the announcement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pune Metro stone-laying ceremony last week.

The project, part of second phase of Pune Metro, was proposed by Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) to ease the traffic woes at Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park, a report in Pune Mirror said.

The new metro route will pass through Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to end at Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park, said the report.

The proposal was approved after a meeting chaired by CM Fadnavis in Mumbai. PMRDA CEO Mahesh Zagde and guardian minister Girish Bapat were also present during the meeting.

The funding of the project will be the responsibility of the PMRDA.

“A detailed project report (DPR) in this regard has already been prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It has details about the number of stations, total expenditure for the 23.5-km route, and more. This corridor will be 100 per cent elevated. All this was exhibited before various officials in a presentation,” Bapat was quoted as saying by the newspaper.