Maharashtra Dalit Protests: Airlines Waive Cancellation Charges

Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra.Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and 3.Air India has decided to waive ticket cancellation/ rescheduling charges for its flights to and from Mumbai for today and tomorrow, a senior airline official said.However, private carrier Jet Airways provided the waiver to its customers only for today."Due to the ongoing unrest in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, date/flight change, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, are waived off on all confirmed tickets issued for Jet Airways flights into/out of the respective cities for travel date January 2, 2018," said Jet Airways in a statement.Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for today and tomorrow."We will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai for today," IndiGo informed its passengers in a tweet.However, IndiGo, in a statement later said, it has extended the waiver on cancellation fee and no show for tomorrow as well for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune.Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for a `Maharashtra bandh' tomorrow to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district yesterday.The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence in which one person was killed.