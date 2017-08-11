Maharashtra & Goa SET 2017 Results Declared on setexam.unipune.ac.in

The Maharashtra and Goa SET 2017 Results have been declared by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on its official website-. SPPU had conducted the SET 2017 exams for both the states on 16April 2017.The candidates who had attended the examination can check their results by following the instructions.Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra SET 2017,Step 2: Click on the “Results” tabStep 3: Select Exam, Enter Birth Date, Enter Name or Seat Number or Application NumberStep 4: Download the resultsStep 5: Take a Print out for further referenceAs per the official notification, SPPU will not issue any mark sheet to the candidates. Certificates will be issued to the qualified candidates only after the verification of documents that will follow after one month of result declaration.The qualified candidates need to submit the necessary documents duly attested, along with their application form, within one month from the date of declaration of result.Candidates can read the detailed information regarding the notification issued by the SET State Agency:A candidate who qualifies the SET will only be eligible for being appointed as Assistant Professor in University/ Affiliated colleges, provided he/she fulfills other academic qualifications prescribed for Assistant Professor post by the U.G.C. and is selected by the respective Selection Committee.Savitribai Phule Pune University was formerly known as the University Of Pune. In accordance with the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), the Government of Maharashtra, Higher & Technical Education and Employment Department nominated the University of Pune as the State Agency for conducting the State Eligibility Test (SET). The University got accredited by UGC as the State Agency for conducting the SET Examination for the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of Goa.The University got accredited by UGC as the State Agency for conducting the SET Examination for the Government of Maharashtra and the Government of Goa.