Maharashtra Government Approves MIAL's Bid for Navi Mumbai Airport

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the selection of GVK-led Mumbai International Airports Ltd (MIPL) for developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport on public-private partnership basis.The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting.A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the project will be executed by December 2019. City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is working as the nodal agency for the airport development.The statement said GMR airports, Hiranandani group, MIA infrastructure and MIAL had taken part in the bidding process for the project.The project management implementation committee (PMIC), headed by the Chief Secretary, then selected MIAL as the highest bidder. Subsequently, the cabinet endorsed the PMIC's selection.The financial bid offered by MIAL to CIDCO was 12.6 percent of the annual gross revenue for the project.