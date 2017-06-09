Maharashtra Govt Appoints Committee to Calculate Unpaid Crop Loans

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has appointed a committee to calculate the exact amount of crop loans of banks which haven't been repaid, and the number of indebted farmers.

The committee was set up following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's assurance to come out with a crop loan waiver scheme by October 31 amid farmers' agitation in the state.

An official in the cooperative department said that according to preliminary estimate, 30 district central cooperative banks alone have outstanding crop loans of Rs 15,989 crore from 89.75 lakh farmers.

The loan waiver scheme may cover the loans taken in the last three years, after the BJP-led government came to power, the official said.

The committee will be headed by Chandrakant Dalvi, Pune divisional commissioner, said a government resolution.

Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot said the committee will also study loan waivers in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The committee has to submit its report by October.