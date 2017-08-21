Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Supplementary Result 2017 Declared on mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra HSC supplementary examination was conducted from 19th July to 28th July, 2017.
File photo of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education building. (Image: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in)
The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Supplementary examination Class 12th results have been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website - mahresult.nic.in.
The Maharashtra Board had published the regular Class 10th SSC and Class 12th HSC results 2017 on 13th June and 30th May, respectively. And students who could not clear all subjects were given a chance to re-appear.
The Maharashtra HSC supplementary examination was conducted from 19th July to 28th July, 2017. Students who had appeared in the Class 12th Supplementary exams 2017 can check their subject-wise results on the website by following the instructions given below:
How to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Supplementary Examination Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “HSC Examination Results July 2017”
Step 3: Enter your Roll number and Mother’s First Name
Step 4: View the Results
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference
The result status of the nine divisional boards located at Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Latur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune will be declared on the website. The students can collect their updated mark sheet from the respective schools shortly after the supplementary result declaration.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established on 1st January 1966 to regulate certain matters pertaining to secondary education in the state of Maharashtra as "Maharashtra State Secondary Education Boards".
The main task of the board is to conduct the SSC and HSC examinations which are conducted bi-yearly.
