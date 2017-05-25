Maharashtra HSC Result 2017 Won't be Declared Today, Likely by May-end

New Delhi: The result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination or class 12 of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) likely to be declared by end of May. The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 25, 2017.

More than 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 2017 exams out of 8,48,000 were boys while 6,56,000 were girls.

The Maharashtra HSC Results 2017 will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in.



Steps to check the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result 2017:



- Log on to official website mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

- Enter your Hall Ticket No and other details in the fields provided

- Click on View Result

- Download the Maharashtra HSC Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The results will be also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net



Last year, Maharashtra Class 12 results were declared on 25 May. Around 14 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra HSC Board exam 2016 and overall passing percentage was 86.60 %.