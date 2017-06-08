Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Result 2017 Declared. Check Your Scores at msbte.com

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results for the MSBTE Summer Diploma examinations.

The MSBTE Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 till May 8. The practical exams were held March 28 – April 7 and theory exams were conducted from April 11 till 8 May, 2017.

Nearly three lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

MSBTE Summer Results 2017 is now available on the official website msbte.com

Steps to check MSBTE Summer Results 2017:

- Log on to the official website msbte.com

- Enter your seat number

- Click on submit

- Download MSBTE Summer Results 2017 and take a print out for future reference

The results is also available on examresults.net

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, the autonomous board of Maharashtra government, is responsible for controlling various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations. To basics, the board controls the Diploma, Post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

MSBTE conducts summer and winter examinations. While summer examinations are held in April- May, the winter exams are held during November/ December months of the year. A total of 19 colleges are affiliated to the Board.