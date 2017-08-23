GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Maharashtra NEET 2017 Mop Up Allotment List Expected Tomorrow at dmer.org

The Maharashtra NEET 2017 Mop Up Allotment List for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state will be released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra on Thursday.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 23, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
(Representative image)
The Maharashtra NEET 2017 Mop Up Allotment List for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state will be released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra on Thursday, August 24, 2017, on its official website - dmer.org. The Mop Up Round will include non-joined/cancelled seats during 3rd round which was being declared on August 21, 2017, for the MBBS/BDS Colleges. All those candidates who are selected in the Mop Up round have to report for admission on August 27, 2017.

How to Check Mop Up Round Allotment Results

Step 1: Visit the official website - dmer.org

Step 2: Click on the link “NEET (UG) Mop Up Round Allotment List”

Step 3: Check for your Roll number and Name

Step 4: Download the Allotment List and save it for future reference

Step 5: If you’ve made it to the list then download your Allotment letter by logging in to your profile

The selected candidates should attend Department of Physiology, Grant Government Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai - 400008 on August 27, 2017, at 10 am.

The Office of The Surgeon General of Maharashtra state was divided into two independent directorates namely The Directorate of Medical Education and Research and The Directorate of Health Services. DMER supervises the working of 42 institutions including Medical and Dental Colleges, Teaching Hospitals and Health Units in order to achieve optimum academic standards.

It provides maximum facilities required for students' education (Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Super Specialization), hospital services and research. The DMER regulates the administration of 11 Government Medical colleges and Hospitals along with Urban & Rural Health centers attached to them. It also regulates three Government Dental Colleges and Hospitals. The Directorate supervises the Medical Education i.e., Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Super Specialization.
