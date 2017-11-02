Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2017 – 18; Apply for 85 Law Instructor Posts before 13th Nov 2017
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 85 vacancies for the post of Law Instructor has been released by the Maharashtra State Police on its official website - mahapolice.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 13th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can go through Notification in detail and apply by following the steps given below:
How to Download Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2017 Notification?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - mahapolice.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Interface’
Step 3 - Click on ‘LAW INSTRUCTOR RECRUITMENT 2017 – 2018’
Step 4 – Download and take a print out of application form
Step 5 – Fill in the details
Step 6 – Fix a recent a passport size photograph
Step 7 – Attach relevant documents and post it to:
Director General of Police,
Training and Special Squads
Old Legislative Assembly,
Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Kulaba,
Mumbai- 400001.
Pay Scale:
The pay scale for the post of Law Instructor in Maharashtra Police is ₹15,000/- per month.
Eligibility Criteria:
The candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized University or Institution.
Age Limit:
The applicant must not be more than 60 years of age.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and an interview round. Candidates can go through the official notification to know more details.
About Maharashtra Police:
Headquartered in Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Police Department is headed by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra. It has 10 Commissionerates and 35 district police units in the state. Maharashtra Police is one of the largest police departments in the country. It has 1.95 lakhs employees with its own 12 special units.
