Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2017 Will be Announced After June 9. Check Your Grades on mahresult.nic.in

New Delhi: The result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination or class 10 of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announced after June 9. The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced on Monday.

The Maharashtra SSC class 10th exams were conducted from 7 March to March 29, 2017. More than 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2017 will be available on their official website mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2017:

- Log on to website mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link flashing SSC Examination Results 2017

- Enter your Hall Ticket No and other details in the fields provided

- Click on View Result

- Download the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The results will be also available on results.nic.in and examresults.net

Last year, a total of 17,27,496 students appeared for the MSBSHSE SSC or Maharashtra class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 89.56.

The Maharashtra board officially declared the Class 12th result or HSC result 2017 on May 30.