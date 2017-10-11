GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Maharashtra TET 2017 Expected Soon at mahatet.in

As per MSCE, a candidate must score minimum 60% to qualify Maha TET 2017 and the qualifying certificate is valid for 7 years.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 11, 2017, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra TET 2017 Expected Soon at mahatet.in
Candidates need to clear Maha TET to get a permanent government job as a teacher in the state of Maharashtra
Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test – Maha TET 2017 results are expected soon to be declared by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on its official website - mahatet.in. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination had conducted Maha TET on July 22nd 2017. Approximately, 2.76 lakh candidates had appeared in the same. As per MSCE, a candidate must score minimum 60% to qualify Maha TET 2017 and the qualifying certificate is valid for 7 years. Candidates awaiting results can follow the instructions below and check their results once they are released by MSCE.

How to check Maharashtra TET Result 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahatet.in//

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads Maharashtra TET Result 2017

Step 3: CTRL+F with your Roll Number and submit

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it

Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test – Maha TET 2017 was conducted in three languages viz English, Marathi and Urdu. Maha TET is divided into two categories – Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can choose to appear for both. Paper, I is applied by the candidates eligible to teach primary classes from class 1 to 5, while Paper II is applied to candidates who can teach higher classes from class 6 to 8.
Candidates need to clear Maha TET to get a permanent government job as a teacher in the state of Maharashtra. The Maha TET qualifying certificate is valid for 7 years, thereby candidates who clear Maha TET 2017 will be eligible to apply for government teacher jobs for next 7 years as and when the Maharashtra government issues vacancies for the same.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES