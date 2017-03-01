Maharashtra to Get 8 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra Centres

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced opening up of eight Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Maharashtra for delivering passport related services across the state.

The POPSK, started in association with the Department of Post last month, will be extended at Aurangabad, Beed, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ghatkopar, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central of the state.

These would be in addition to the Passport Seva Kendras functioning at Andheri East, Lower Parel, Malad, Thane, Nashik, Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

A Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) at Solapur is scheduled to be operationalised shortly.

The MEA and Department of Posts had announced to utilise the Head Post Offices (HPO) in various states as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK). The objective of this partnership is to extend passport services on a larger scale.

The pilot projects for this joint venture was inaugurated on January 25 at the post offices at Mysuru in Karnataka and Dahod in Gujarat.