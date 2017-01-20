Telugu Actors Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati Extend Support For Jallikattu

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Telugu actors Mahesh Babu Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati on Friday came out strongly in support of jallikattu amid groundswell in Tamil Nadu for the conduct of the bull-taming sport.

Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu: Mahesh Babu

Describing jallikattu as the "spirit of Tamil Nadu", Mahesh Babu took to twitter and hoped the voices of the protesters are heard.

"Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu -- bold and fearless," said the actor, son of veteran film personality Krishna.

"Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way, the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu," Mahesh Babu, who grew up and studied in Chennai, said in a series of tweets.

A string of celebrities including Rajinikanth, A R Rahman, Kamal Hassan, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand to name a few, have already expressed their support for the sport.

Attack on Dravida culture: Pawan Kalyan

Telugu film star and Jana Sena party chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday came out in strong support of Jallikattu and cock fights saying a ban on these two was an "attack on Dravidian culture and integrity" and need to draw a for "moralistic madness".

"I have deep respect and reverence for our culture, animals and mother nature. Looking at the cows and roosters in my farm made me think about the ban on Jallikattu and kodipandem (cock fights) in Dakshin Bharath," he said in a series of tweets on the issue today.

"Somewhere, we have to draw a line for this 'moralistic madness' in our society. Otherwise it would be very difficult to keep our nation's integrity intact. Jana Sena urges the Central government to lift the ban on Jallikattu and Kodipandem," the actor said.

"Ban on Jallikattu and Kodipandem is an attack on Dravida culture and its integrity. This is how it is being viewed in Dakshin Hindustan.

"I had observed this deep hurt in people of Dakshin Bharat while I was shooting in Pollachi (Tamil Nadu) and during my political interaction in Andhra about the ban of their respective cultural events in recent times," Kalyan said. "Government of India cited 'animal cruelty' as the reason for the ban in Jallikattu and kodipandem. If we truly consider this puritanical approach, then we have to examine the statistics of Indian beef export and poultry industry," he said and reeled out statistics.

India was the largest exporter of beef in the world, with 2.4 million tonnes of beef and veal exported in 2015. "Brazil and Australia could export only 2 and 1.5 million tonnes respectively. And, beef export fetches almost $5 billion with 14 per cent growth rate every year. Interestingly, these top beef exporting firms are owned by Hindus and not Muslims," the film star claimed.

He wondered how "this kind of slaughtering" did not attract animal cruelty "just because we don't see it!!" Kalyan questioned why the Animal Cruelty Act applied only to Jallikattu where the animals getting injured or killed was insignificant compared to the number of animals that had to be slaughtered for business.

Kodipandem has "deep religious significance" associated with Lord Kukkuteswara, a form of Lord Siva who came as a rooster to kill an asura (demon) called Gayasura, the Jana Sena chief said.

"Kodipandem is the cultural identity of Andhras. If the Central government is serious about enforcing Animal Cruelty Act, then it should ban poultry industry also, which produces around 8.4 lakh tonnes of poultry meat by killing millions of chicken," Kalyan said.

Marina beach protest is very touching: Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati also supported the protests for bull taming sport of Jalikattu in Tamil Nadu, saying it is amazing to see people come together to support their tradition.

"Jallikattu is a part of Tamil Nadu's culture. The protest that is going on there in support of Jallikattu at the Chennai's Marina beach is very touching. It is in the right direction," Rana said at a press conference in the second day of Jaipur Literature Festival here.

The "Bahubali" actor said that the people of Tamil Nadu are united in support of their tradition.

The state is witnessing widespread protests again a ban on Jallikattu and the Tamil film industry has come out in support of the protesters.

Daggubati along with the film producer SS Rajamouli were present in JLF to promote the second installment of the film. Rajamouli said part two is not the end of "Babubali" and people should hope for part three as well.

"We just cannot stop with part two. We have just finished it. We want to continue with its next part and hopefully there will be Babubali-3," Rajamouli said.

He said "Bahubali" will bring its actors fame similar to "Sholay".

"'Sholay' became an epic after 15-20 years of its release and people talk about it. The kind of fame its makers and actors got, I hope the same will be for us," he said.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing massive protests over the issue of jallikattu. Lakhs of students and youths are holding peaceful protests across the state, while agitators in Madurai, the main area which has been hosting jallikattu sport for centuries, have stopped trains pressing for their demand.

Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike today supporting the demand for immediate permission to hold jallikattu events.