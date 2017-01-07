Main Accused in Baghpat Rape Attempt Case Arrested

Baghpat: The main suspect in the Baghpat rape attempt case has been arrested. The other three are still at large.

The arrest comes a day after the victim wrote to the local police alleging threats from the four men who choppped off her ears for trying to resist rape.

The victim said the accused pressurised her to take back her complaint and also asked her to leave the village.

The victim and the accused are from the same village.

The arrested accused, Mustakeem, has been charged with molestation and criminal assault.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 4th of January when four men allegedly abducted the girl in the Ramala Police station area, police said.