Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe MIDC Area

: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Turbhe MIDC area in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.A plume of thick, black smoke was seen emerging from Mechemco Resins Private Limited in Navi Mumbai.Ten fire tenders from the Mumbai fire brigade reached the spot to assist the fire-fighting. Fire brigade officials said the area around the factory has been evacuated and the blaze has been brought under control. There have been no reports of casualties so far.More details awaited.