Major Fire Breaks Out at Slum Near Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a slum near the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Thursday. Sources said the fire started after the BMC carried out a demolition drive in the area. No casualties have been reported so far.Fire department officials said they received the first call about the fire around 3:20 pm. Nine fire engines and seven water tankers were sent to the spot - Behrampada slum. The fire vehicles had trouble reaching the spot due to traffic congestion and narrow approach roads.According to officials, the fire seems to have been caused by a series of cylinder blasts. Authorities are investigating whether the fire was an attempt to delay the demolition drive.The slum dwellers have rushed out of their houses along with their belongings after the incident. They are standing near the railway station with their family members as the firemen battle with the blaze.Local trains going to Bandra and Andheri from Harbour Line have been stopped by the Central Railways because of the fire. This is likely to create a problem for the people returning from Navi Mumbai and CST to western Suburb in the evening.