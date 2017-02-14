Major-rank Officer Among Four Army Men Killed in Two Encounters in J&K

Srinagar: A Major-rank officer was among four Army personnel killed on Tuesday in two fierce encounters in north Kashmir. A civilian and 10 security men, including an army major and a paramilitary officer, were injured in the gunbattles.

In the latest encounter that took place near Handwara, the Army lost a young Major in an encounter that started in the evening after it got information about militant presence in Kralgund village. The Army shot three militants, but in the exchange of fire Major Satish Dhaiya of 30 RR sustained bullet injuries. He was flown to the 92 Army Base hospital in Srinagar, but succumbed after few hours, defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia told News18.

Earlier, an encounter took place in Hajin area of Bandipore district where the Army lost three soldiers. A top Lashkar operative was killed, while 10 security men, including an army major and a CRPF commandant, were injured in a fierce encounter that began at the crack of dawn.

Police said two personnel, including an officer, were injured in a stone-pelting incident around the same time when the encounter was underway.

Police sources said a few militants managed to break the security cordon in the chaos that followed in which a civilian sustained a bullet injury on the thigh.

The militant killed is a top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba. He was operating in north Kashmir for the last one year and was wanted in many subversive activities, police said.

Police said that at about 05:30am, a search operation was conducted at Parray Mohalla, Hajin by contingents of Army, police and paramilitary after information about militant being spotted came in.

As the forces were tightening the cordon, they came under a hail of gunfire leaving many Army jawans injured.

In the initial burst of gunfire, six Army personnel sustained injuries and were shifted to 92 Base Hospital BB Cant, Srinagar for treatment where one sepoy, Ravi Kumar of 13 RR, succumbed to his injuries. Two others succumbed to their wounds later.

Police said one Hilal Ahmad Parray sustained bullet injury in his left leg. His condition was said to be stable.