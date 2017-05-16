DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Majority Cannot Make Laws For Minority, Kapil Sibal Tells Supreme Court
New Delhi: After several arguments against triple talaq, particularly instant talaq, a Constitution Bench of Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments of All India Muslim Personal Law Board on day four the hearing.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing AIMPLB, told the five judge bench that the majority cannot make laws for the minority and “the legislation of reform that has been cited is from the majority community”.
Sibal contended that laws like Hindu Marriage Act are for the majority community and that just because they feel that the minority community needs a reform, it cannot be implemented.
Sibal stressed on the point that how a Muslim marriage is a civil contract, which does not have any element of sacrament in it. “The nikahnama forms the basis of marriage in Islam. There can of course be terms and conditions in the contract by the women, but those cannot be un-Islamic terms and conditions like no maintenance amount to be paid upon divorce by husband, etc,” said Sibal.
Sibal contended that just because a certain section of people were aggrieved by their personal laws, does not warrant a case to seek reform in the area. He also said that uniform law was a reality in India, but it does not touch marriage or divorce.
“During the 175 years of rule of the British, there were uniform legislations like criminal procedure code, civil procedure code, Indian penal code, law of limitation, etc but not on the areas of marriage and divorce,” said Sibal.
Justice Rohinton Nariman has raised an important question which will be dealt in the verdict as well. It was to determine the meaning of the word ‘secular’.
“Can we say a word for secular is non-religion?” said the SC judge, to which Sibal replied in the affirmative.
The senior counsel has also submitted that if there is an “interference in the personal law, then till what extent will it go on?”
Sibal also cited a recent incident of a Dalit being denied a haircut to show the plight of the minority in the country. Referring to the constituent assembly debates prior to the formation of the Constitution, Sibal cited observations by Dr BR Ambedkar and said that intention for Article 35 of the Constitution was to have laws on varied subjects, but not marriage and divorce. He submitted that the assumption that there needs to be interference in personal laws is misplaced.
Further, he stated that prior to the Sharia Act, Muslims used to follow the majority law of Hindus for succession, etc and the intention to being the law in 1937 was to enforce personal laws for Muslims and “not codify Sharia”.
“Customs and usages are never part of law as they is not made by anyone… it grows,” said Sibal.
