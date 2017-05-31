Make Cow National Animal, Says Rajasthan HC Judge on Retirement Day

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has suggested making cow the national animal of India and increasing punishment for cow slaughter to life imprisonment, even as debate rages on curbs placed by the Centre on sale of cattle for slaughter.

At present, the tiger is identified as the national animal of India.

The court made the suggestion while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an organisation which sought steps for the protection of cows.

Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, who incidentally retired on Wednesday, said in his verdict: "Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g) it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country."

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 after the verdict, Sharma said: “I spoke with conscience. Our religious texts tell us how important cow is. Even its dung and urine are beneficial to us.”

While Article 48 of the Constitution says the State should take steps for preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle, Article 51A(g) speaks of protecting natural environment and having compassion for living creatures.

The suggestion comes a day after the Madras High Court stayed for four weeks the Centre's notification banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.

Non-BJP parties and the governments of Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry have opposed the Centre's notification, which also led to violent protests at IIT Madras campus where some students had organized ‘beef fests’ on Sunday. Similar protests have been organised in Kerala as well.

The new rules notified by the Union environment ministry banned the sale or purchase of bulls, cows, camels for slaughter houses or for sacrifice for religious purpose.