Make Grievance Redressal Mechanisms Public: UGC to Varsities

: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities in the country to put up notice boards for ensuring awareness about the establishment of grievance redressal mechanism and their students grievances portal.The universities have also been asked to ensure they have grievance redressal cells manned by a nodal officer."All universities and higher educational institutions have been directed (HEls) to have a notice or flex board fixed to ensure publicity/awareness of the establishment of grievance redressal mechanism and UGC's students grievances portal," the commission said in a communique to varsities."This would help in effective redressal of the grievances," it said.The nodal officer, the person in-charge, of the grievance cell of the university will monitor and respond to students' grievances lodged on the portal."The officers in addition to handling grievances of respective university will also be responsible for handling grievances of colleges affiliated to their university and report the action taken on the portal," the UGC said.