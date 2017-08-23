Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, will walk out of Taloja Prison in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning after nine years in jail."I will be there along with other family members in the morning. We have been told that the procedure in prison might take some time," Aparna Purohit told CNN-News18.Purohit was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday. A day later he told a sessions court that he was keen on wearing his uniform again."I am happy to be released. I am keen on wearing my uniform again. I am happy that I will soon return to my fraternity, my family. My army is my first family. My own family is my second family," he had said on Tuesday evening.Purohit said he was looking forward to a home-cooked meal with his family. "I haven't sat down with my mother for nine years now…. I want to spend time with my sons too," he said. His sons are 18 and 12 years old now. Purohit also expressed his love for his wife for standing by him.When asked if he blamed anyone, Purohit said he only blamed his destiny and no one else.Reposing his faith in the army, he said it doesn’t matter to him what rank he is given. "I should carry the rank. The rank shouldn't carry me," he said. "As an army man, I have been taught to have faith in myself, my commander and my command," he added.Purohit is expected to report to his command within 24 hours of his release on bail. He is a serving officer who worked for the Army's Military Intelligence unit.A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will continue hearing the case. Charges are yet to be framed in the case and trial yet to begin.Another accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, is also out on bail.