Retired army officer Shrikant Prasad Purohit, or Colonel Purohit, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, was on Monday granted bail by the Supreme Court after nearly nine years in jail.A bench of justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said they are setting aside the Bombay High Court order by which the bail was denied. The apex court also said it has imposed certain conditions on Purohit while granting bail.The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, opposed Purohit’s bail plea in the top court.At least seven persons were killed in the explosion in Nashik district’s Malegaon on September 29, 2008.The investigating agencies had earlier allegedly attributed the blast to right-wing group Abhinav Bharat, IANS reported.The Supreme Court had on August 17 reserved the order on Purohit’s plea. Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, had told the court that charges had not been framed against his client till date.Colonel Purohit's wife Dr Aparna Purohit breaks down after the apex court granted bail to her husband.Salve had also argued that the charges under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against Purohit had already been dropped.Denying his involvement in the blasts, Purohit had told the court that even assuming that the charges — that he had supplied the bomb — were true, even then he would have been out of jail as the offence attracted a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment.Appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh opposed the bail plea, saying there was evidence of his involvement in the Malegaon blast.Purohit had challenged the April 25 Bombay High Court order which granted bail to another accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur but rejected his plea.