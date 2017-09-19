Malegaon Blast Case: Two Accused Granted Bail
Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi had applied for conditional bail after Colonel Purohit was granted bail last month.
File photo of a damaged part of a mosque hit by a blast in Malegaon.
Mumbai: A special NIA court here today granted bail to two accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dwivedi alias Shankaracharya, facing conspiracy charges, were granted bail by NIA Court judge SD Tekale.
Both are accused of attending conspiracy meetings, where the terror attack was planned, along with others. Two key accused in the case, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, were granted bail earlier.
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Thakur earlier this year, while Purohit was given the relief by the Supreme Court last month.
Six people were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.
Twelve people, including Thakur and Purohit, were arrested in connection with the blast.
All the accused were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Both are accused of attending conspiracy meetings, where the terror attack was planned, along with others. Two key accused in the case, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, were granted bail earlier.
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Thakur earlier this year, while Purohit was given the relief by the Supreme Court last month.
Six people were killed and nearly 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.
Twelve people, including Thakur and Purohit, were arrested in connection with the blast.
All the accused were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dhoni & Tendulkar, Coming Soon a Biopic on Jhulan Goswami
- David Warner's Daughter Finds the Perfect Place to Rest
- Is Your iPhone And iPad iOS 11 Compatible? See the List
- Elli Avrram Tells You About Exercises to Improve Flexibility
- A New Mother’s Guide: What To Do Once You Are Back Home With Your Baby