Malegaon Blast: SC Seeks Reply of NIA, Maharashtra on Shrikant Purohit's Plea
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the NIA and Maharashtra on a plea of accused Shrikant Purohit, seeking bail in a case pertaining to the 2008 Malegaon blast.
The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the NIA and Maharashtra on a plea of accused Shrikant Purohit, seeking bail in a case pertaining to the 2008 Malegaon blast.
The apex court had on April 28 rejected Purohit's plea for urgent hearing, saying the petition will come up in regular course.
The Bombay High Court had on April 25 granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused of plotting the September 2008 Malegaon blast, but rejected the bail plea of co-accused Purohit saying the charges against him were of grave nature.
Sadhvi Pragya and 44-year-old Purohit were arrested in 2008.The High Court had said that prima facie no case was made out against Pragya and asked her to furnish a cash surety of Rs five lakh and surrender her passport to the NIA.
The NIA, which was handed over the probe from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), had given a clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya but had opposed Purohit's bail plea noting that the charges levelled against Purohit are of serious and grave nature.
The HC had refused to accept Purohit's contention that he had attended the meetings as part of a "covert military intelligence operation."
The court pointed out the statements of the witnesses that it was Purohit who said their right-wing group Abhinav Bharat should not be just a political party but should work as an organisation of extremists, having the capacity to eliminate persons opposing the same.
According to the investigating agencies, the blast was allegedly carried out by right-wing group Abhinav Bharat.
According to the NIA, Purohit had allegedly taken active part in the conspiracy meetings and even agreed to arrange explosives to be used in the blast.
Purohit had argued that the NIA was "selective" in exonerating some accused persons and that the agency made him a "scapegoat" in the case.
