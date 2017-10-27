Mamata Banerjee Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Linking of Aadhaar With Welfare Schemes

The West Bengal government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s move to link all social welfare schemes with Aadhaar.The apex court will hear the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea on Monday.On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee had said that she will not link her phone number with Aadhaar even if her connection is snapped.At Trinamool Congress’ extended core committee meeting, she dared the mobile service providers and the central government to disconnect her number.“I will not link my cell phone with Aadhaar. Let them disconnect my cell phone number. I can smell this a conspiracy to by the central government. They want to tap phone calls,” she had said.“It is unfortunate that people are scared of Central government. By introducing linking Aadhaar with cell phone they want to hear the conversation between a wife and husband,” she added.​The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various programmes will be extended from December 31 to March 31, 2018.This extension will be applicable to those who do not have an Aadhaar card and were going to enroll for the same.The Government asked the Court to defer hearing the case because a committee was looking into drafting a data protection law.However, this extension will not be applicable to those who have an Aadhaar and hence are liable to enroll by the December deadline.​