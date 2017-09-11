Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of the 125th year of his historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago."Our heartfelt homage to Swami Vivekananda on the anniversary of his historic address to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech on Monday from New Delhi on the occasion of BJP ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations, and Vivekananda's Chicago address.The University Grants Commission (UGC) had sent letters to universities and other institutes of higher education to facilitate arrangements for viewing Modi's speech, which the Mamata Banerjee-government had described as a "Tughlaqi' decision", and accused the Centre of "forcibly" trying to impose such orders.State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said that no universities and other institutes of higher education would be allowed to make arrangements for viewing the prime minister's speech on Monday.Swami Vivekananda had represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World's Religions in 1893.