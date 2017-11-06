Mamata Banerjee's Twitter DP to go Black on Demonetisation Anniversary

#Noteban is a disaster. On #Nov8BlackDay to protest against this scam that destroyed the economy, let us also change our Twitter DP to black pic.twitter.com/yrheSPiZE5 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 6, 2017

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will change the display picture on her Twitter account to ‘black’ on November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation.“Note ban is a disaster. We will observe November 8 as Black Day to protest against this scam (demonetisation) that destroyed the economy,” she said, urging others to do the same, “TMC workers will organize protest rallies against note ban and Goods and Services Tax (GST), which have brought immense suffering to the people.”“GST is Great Selfish Tax to harass the people, take away jobs, hurt businesses, finish the economy. The central government has totally failed to tackle GST,” she added.Mamata has been one of the most vocal opponents of demonetisation which came into effect at midnight on November 8 last year.Days after the Modi government banned old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to curb black money, Mamata had submitted a memorandum against it to the President.Modi government’s next big reform, the implementation of the Goods and Services (GST) tax, had also not gone down well with Mamata Banerjee whose party boycotted the midnight function in Parliament when GST was rolled out on July 1.