Mamata Postpones China Visit, MEA Says Not its Decision

Kolkata: The ministry of external affairs (MEA) quashed rumours that the Centre was planning to disapprove West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s official tour to China.

Rubbishing the reports, the ministry, on Monday, said that no application for any approval had been sent by the state government.

"Hence, there is no question of denying permission," said ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

Highly placed sources in the state government added that the CM had indeed postponed her visit.

“As of now she is not going to China on June 5 which is why no application for approval was forwarded to MEA. She may plan her visit later,” a source said.

According to various reports, Mamata was supposed to be in China, from June 5-13. She had plans to visit Jiangsu and Yunan provinces, which have shown interest in investing in Bengal including food processing and automobile industries.

Party sources said, state finance minister Amit Mitra and few prominent industrialists from Bengal were supposed to accompany her.

The visit being planned comes two years after Chinese vice-president Li Yuanchao met the Bengal CM and requested her to visit China. Yuanchao had not only promised loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, but Chinese automobile major Zhongtong had promised to set up an assembling unit in Andal in Burdwan.